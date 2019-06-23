June is busy at the OCDSB

by Erica Braunovan

OCDSB Trustee Zone 10

June is upon us and we are in the final stretch of the school year. While it would be tempting to slow down for this last little while, it is inevitably one of the busiest times of the year for me as a trustee.

June brings with it a lot of activity in the board room and across the district.

Budget, funding, and class sizes

On June 10, we passed the 2019-2020 budget consisting of $980.2 million in operating costs, the bulk of which is spent in Special Education and Instruction and $82.8 million in capital investments.

We are in a better position than many of the boards around the province this year, but are bracing for difficulties in the years to come. The changes to our funding from the ministry due to new class sizes means that we received less money per student than we did in previous years. However, due to an increase in enrollment our overall budget did not go down. To be clear, this means that we need to do more with the same amount of money.

Although the funding for class size averages went up significantly in the secondary panel, we are not able to actually change the size of all classes.

We have collective agreements that direct the size of many classes, and there are types of classes that can’t run at larger numbers due to space or safety issues. It is hard to imagine 28 students in a woodworking or auto shop class.

This means offering fewer of some classes, and putting more students into some of the classes that can still function at larger numbers.

We did receive some additional funding to bridge the gap this year, but that funding will not be in place indefinitely.

Strategic plan

The last big piece of business we have to complete is the passing of our strategic plan. This is set to be debated at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, June 18 and to be finalized at the board meeting on Monday, June 24.

A link to the draft plan can be found on our website at ocdsb.ca. Please let me know what your thoughts are by emailing me at Erica.braunovan@ocdsb.ca.

Graduation

Graduation ceremonies will start happening around the district in the coming days. I will be honoured to attend five of the six happening in Zone 10 but, as with past years, I will need one of my colleagues to attend at least one, as there is a timing conflict with two graduations in Zone 10 scheduled for the same date and time. Please know that I do everything I can to attend as many graduation ceremonies as possible.

See you at Pride!

The OCDSB crew will be marching with a big yellow bus at Pride again this August, and you are welcome to join us. Stay tuned to social media for details. Everyone is welcome here, and that includes marching with us at Pride.

I am not sure if I will write another a column between now and September. Summer has traditionally been a slower time for me. However, with labour negotiations starting and a somewhat unpredictable provincial government, I may find myself wanting to update people over the summer if there are significant happenings.

If you don’t hear from me, it is probably a good sign of smooth sailing. I hope you all have an enjoyable, sunny summer break.