Planet of the Scapes: Eating from the earth

by Pearl Pirie

What cook doesn’t have a ravenous appetite for cookbooks? This main dish is an update on Soupe Maigre in Mrs. Beeton’s Sauces and Soups of 1927. It has a different flavour base than contempory soups, so tastes new. We can puree in a way she couldn’t. I made my version thicker, so it is a little less maigre by halving the water added. The recipe is perfect for a bumper crop of lettuce and spinach.

The second is a variation (with a third of ingredients and proportions changed) from Moosewood Restaurant: Cooking for Health (2009) for mushroom-walnut spread. Walnuts are pricey, but roasted chestnuts are usually $0.99 to $1.29 per package in Chinatown and twice that in superstores.

Main dish: lettuce soup (serves 4)

4 tbsp butter

1 large onion, diced

1/4 cooked acorn squash, diced

1/2 bunch of celery, sliced

1 head of lettuce (Bibb’s), sliced

2 large handfuls of spinach, sliced

3 sprigs of parsley (or 1 tbsp freeze-dried)

Let the vegetables above cool down on low heat for half an hour. Add:

3 cups hot water

salt and pepper to taste

Boil on medium until vegetables are tender.

Mix:

1 egg yolk

1 1/2 tbsp white vinegar

Remove 1/4 cup of the broth from the soup and slowly whisk it in with the egg. When mixed add it to the soup slowly so the egg is cooked but not in shreds of egg. Let cook a few minutes more then puree in a food processor.

Side dish: mushroom-chestnut spread

Fry:

2 tbsps strong olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 garlic cloves, sliced

8 oz/227 g of cremini or white mushrooms, chopped

Cook on low for 10-15 minutes or until softened.

In a blender, combine:

100 g package of roasted chestnuts

2/3 of a 19 oz can red kidney beans

2 tbsps tamari

3 tbsps chopped or freeze-dried parsley

1 tbsp freshly ground rosemary

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tbsp water

Add the mushroom mixture. If the mushrooms are releasing a lot of liquid, drain off before you add to the blender or add up to a quarter cup of panko crumbs to get a thick, dip texture. Great earthy taste, warm or chilled on veggies or bread.