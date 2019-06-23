What makes a city unique?

by Jack Hanna

The proposed addition to the Chateau Laurier is “wrong” and the city needs to tell the developer to start over, CCA President Shawn Barber recently told city councillors.

Chateau Laurier addition “not beautiful”

“This design is not beautiful,” Barber said, “and no amount of tinkering will make it right.”

The CCA President appeared before the Planning Committee of City Council in mid-June and his comments later were broadcast at length on CBC’s radio show All in a Day.

Barber pointed out that people across Ottawa are united in their dislike of the “dull, and bleak and unimaginative” design.

“Listen to the radio call-in shows, look at social media, read the letters to the editor. Rarely will you find the public so united on an issue as their opposition to this proposal.”

Barber urged councillors to “tell the developer to start over and come back with a new proposal, one that truly reflects our time, with all its hope, energy, creativity and aspiration.”

Barber’s urging fell on too many deaf ears. The Planning Committee voted to approve the new addition eight votes to three.

City asks: What makes Centretown unique?

The City is currently making a big push on heritage matters in Centretown. As part of this effort, the heritage department held two open houses in April and reported back on what the 153 participants said about the character of Centretown.

Residents feel Centretown is a true community, where people live, work and shop. They like to walk. They very much like that they know their neighbours.

Residents feel the nature of Centretown has changed in recent years. Back in the day, people lived here in their 20s but, when it came time to raise a family, headed to the suburbs. Now people settle down in Centretown and raise families here.

Centretowners value their parks. And they like that this is where Ottawa celebrates, with Canada Day, Ottawa Race Weekend, Winterlude, the Tulip Festival and Pride Parade.

What bugs them? “Ugly high-rises” that are “just boxes.”

Rethinking Catherine Street

The City is launching a study of a busy roadway: Catherine Street.

Among other things, the city is looking to make a stronger cycling link between Rideau Canal and the O’Connor Street Bikeway, make the Catherine/Kent intersection safer for pedestrians, and introduce a bus-priority lane. The CCA is looking for folks interested in serving on the city’s advisory group. Contact Jack to get involved at jack.2014@icloud.com.

No crime too small: report it!

The police ask that folks report all crimes, even the little ones, like the theft of a bike or a car break-in. Sure, your crime is unlikely to be solved, but the police want to know anyway, because it helps them and the city assign resources.

Where, how and when should police more often patrol? What should they be looking for? What streets or intersections should be redesigned for greater safety? Most petty crimes can be reported online; google “online reporting Ottawa Police.”

City studies rentals

The City has launched a study of rental housing, looking at everything from the rental market (availability), to “renovictions” (in which tenants are evicted or driven out by rent hikes in order to renovate and re-rent the units), Airbnb and student housing.

Until June 30, the City is running an online survey for residents. The biggest issue on the survey is whether rental housing should be subject to annual inspection and tighter regulation.

It also asks what the City can do to get residents to add a suite or a coach house to their property. To get to the survey, google: “Rental Accommodations Study City of Ottawa.” Once you are at the site, the “online survey” button is in the third paragraph.