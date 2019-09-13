A CBA for the NCC

Martin Adelaar

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has hit the reset button for LeBreton Flats and is busy with consultations leading to an updated Master Concept Plan. While some may lament going back to square one, the LeBreton Flats Community Benefits Coalition believes we now have the chance to ensure that the development generates wealth in the broadest and most socially beneficial way possible.

Imagine a LeBreton Flats where people from all walks of life can live affordably and comfortably, with access to a complete range of services. Imagine a LeBreton Flats development that provides local employment, training and apprenticeship opportunities and creates the conditions for social entrepreneurship to blossom.

The LeBreton Flats Community Benefits Coalition goal is to secure a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) detailing a range of specific benefits that the LeBreton redevelopment will provide to the community. This agreement would become an integral part of the NCC’s tender documents for the future land parcelling at LeBreton. CBAs are legally-binding contractual agreements and, hence, enforceable.

The LeBreton Flats Community Benefits Coalition is comprised of Ottawa-based organizations that advocate for affordable housing, poverty alleviation, environment, organized labour, social entrepreneurship, the needs of Ottawa indigenous citizens, and health services. The coalition also includes several community associations.

The use of CBAs to generate community wealth from major developments is growing rapidly in North America and overseas as communities learn that the old trickle-down and divide-and-conquer playbooks used by institutions and developers often leave little of long-term community value.

CBAs reduce barriers to realizing social, economic and environmental benefits from development. They enable the community to play a meaningful role in development planning, and execution, and avoid weak governance and enforcement.

Broad-based coalitions can address the needs of community sectors and voices not normally considered and avoid the fragmentation that occurs when community sectors are forced to advocate for their own interests as individual silos: a CBA is currently being negotiated for the Herongate housing development, and CBAs are in place and being negotiated in Toronto to govern Metrolinx projects, the former Woodbine Raceway lands, and Parkdale. Another important precedent is the CBA in place for the Windsor-Detroit “Gordie Howe” bridge development which is under federal jurisdiction.

LeBreton Flats offers the NCC a chance to show leadership and embrace a CBA as the social framework for the development.

Over the next months the LeBreton Flats Community Benefits Coalition will be working hard to establish community benefit targets for a CBA and raise awareness of how a CBA can benefit the city.

