Political climate change: Denial in Ottawa Centre melts like a polar ice cap

by Jack Hanna

Ottawa Centre’s federal election candidates will meet in debate on September 25. Challengers say they are eager to spar with incumbent Catherine McKenna on what’s become a major issue in this campaign – climate change.

McKenna says: Bring it on. “They can fill their boots … I am proud to stand on our [environmental] record.”

As Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, McKenna has been lead spokesperson for the Liberal government’s climate policy. Now that policy is front and centre in the race.

Candidates say they are focused on climate in part because that’s what voters want to talk about.

“Ninety-five percent of the people I speak to at the door want to talk about climate change,” says NDP candidate Emilie Taman. “I am amazed how top of mind this issue is in Ottawa Centre.”

“The biggest issue is climate change and the environment, for sure,” says McKenna.

McKenna says she and her government have moved as aggressively as possible. “No government anywhere [in the world] has done more on climate change than this Liberal government.”

But some opponents argue the Liberal government’s climate policies are too little, too late.

Taman criticizes the Liberals’ price on carbon pollution as too low. “The present level and pace [of increases in coming years] is woefully insufficient.”

“The Liberal climate action plan would have been a great plan for 30 years ago,” says the NDP’s Taman.

McKenna counters that it has been a brutal uphill battle to accomplish any measures to combat climate change. Conservative premiers and the federal Conservative leader, she says, have fought “tooth and nail” any government climate initiatives.

Should the Conservatives win the federal election, McKenna says, “we stand to lose everything. That’s what keeps me up at nights.”

Conservative candidate Carol Clemenhagen says under the Liberal’s climate plan “there is insufficient action to meet the Paris Accord targets.”

“That’s true of every country in the world,” replies McKenna, “but we have the most ambitious climate plan of any government.”

The Liberal government has failed to fulfill one major promise pertaining to climate policy, say the Green Party and NDP candidates: cutting oil industry subsidies.

The Liberals have talked a fine game,” says Green Party candidate Angela Keller-Herzog, “but they have betrayed their promises and written massive corporate welfare cheques to oil companies.”

McKenna says the Liberal government has eliminated some tax breaks for the oil industry and is reviewing “incentives” to the industry. “We’ve committed to eliminating fossil-fuel subsidies by 2025,” she says. “That’s in line with other countries.”

The NDP’s Taman points to what she sees as a massive oil-industry subsidy: the $4.5 billion federal-government purchase of the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the estimated $10 billion of federal money that would finance its highly controversial expansion.

McKenna responds that the pipeline expansion is an interim measure on the path to a cleaner economy.

“People are still driving cars,” she says. “We are in a transition and transitions do not happen overnight.”

The Green Party’s Keller-Herzog counters, “We need to make the transitions quickly. But the old political parties have their foot down on the gas pedal, driving hard in the wrong direction.”

A second issue candidates say comes up at doorsteps is being able to afford the cost of living.

Keller-Herzog says she is meeting people in Ottawa Centre, particularly in rental apartments, for whom “the math of the household budget just does not add up anymore.”

Says Conservative Clemenhagen, “The question for voters is which party do they trust to put more money in their pockets.”

Both the Green Party and the NDP want a guaranteed minimum income for all.

The NDP’s Taman wants affordable housing. “We are building more and more luxury condos and the rental market is in terrible shape.”

Liberal McKenna says she and her government have made life more affordable for those with lower and middle incomes.

“The average family of four has $2,000 more in its pocket under our government compared to under the previous federal government,” she states.

The Canada Child Benefit has lifted more than 300,000 children out of poverty, she says. The Liberal government has funded affordable housing, she adds, and has pledged to make unused federal lands in cities available for more of it.

Expect CBC Ottawa news anchor Adrian Harewood to moderate a spirited debate at the Glebe Community Centre September 25.

The debate is from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The Glebe Community Centre is at 175 Third Avenue. City parking one block east, with access off Second and Third Avenues.