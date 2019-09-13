Rhudro Prince Hope Walk to honour and assist asthma victims

by Mariam Elbehiry

In 2018, Rhudro Prince, only eight years old, died from a sudden, severe asthma attack, while sitting and playing with his collection of toy trucks.

Aarti Dutta, Rhudro’s aunt, remembers a gentle and loving boy who developed a thirst for helping others at an early age. On a trip to New York he was shocked by homelessness on the streets and simply couldn’t grasp why so many lacked the help and resources needed for basic survival.

The Rhudro Prince Hope Foundation was established a year after the death of Rhudro to support and give back to organizations committed to enhancing health and quality of life for people living with asthma.

On Sunday, September 22, the foundation will host the first annual Rhudro Prince Memorial Walk. All proceeds will go to organizations that supported Rhudro in treating and managing asthma: the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (where Rhudro stayed and was treated for 12 days), St. Mary’s Elementary School (where he was a student) and Asthma Canada.

Asthma is a chronic condition that impairs an individual’s ability to breathe and thus to participate in daily activities. As asthma attacks increase in severity or frequency a person’s quality of life becomes progressively worse: asthma sufferers can miss work and school, are unable to play sports or exercise and can become house- or hospital-bound for unpredictable lengths of time, and, of course, a severe asthma attack can result in death.

Rhudro’s family asks everyone to support the Memorial Walk to help victims of severe asthma. The event is kid-friendly with face painting and other activities, and snacks and drinks will be available.