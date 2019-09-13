Take short showers: let the lawn look after itself

A Minor Low Water status remains in place for the Rideau Valley Watershed.

Temperatures have fallen but in the past 30 days average rainfall has been just above 80% of normal.

Looking ahead, the seven-day weather forecasts suggests normal temperatures and possibly small amounts of rain.

For the most part, water levels in lakes and rivers are close to normal for this time of year, and this is expected to continue into the fall with lower evaporation rates compared to those of the warmer summer months.

Watershed residents and businesses are encouraged to conserve water during dry conditions.