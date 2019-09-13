The Skyline: Architectural anatomy

by Robert Smythe

This street scene was shot in 1955 on a late winter’s day. The City of Ottawa’s Department of Planning and Urban Renewal was documenting derelict buildings on land for redevelopment.

Their target was a short section of the north side of Somerset Street just west of Bank

The city photographer managed to freeze a slice of social and commercial history. Shortly thereafter this group of ramshackle structures was cleared away for a modest modernist building and a parking lot.

First to move into the new building was a hair salon, a use that still carries on.

Waxing nostalgic over the vanished past can be a sentimental trap, but this photograph gives us permission to indulge.

A: Bill’s Joke and Magic Shop, opened here in the late 1940s, was the home of tasteless gags and novelties like the whoopee cushion and plastic vomit. It also carried seasonal items and costume rentals. When the building (we only glimpse the side of it) was demolished Bill’s business moved onto Bank Street, finally closing in 1995.

B: Next door is a tiny late 19th century woodframe house that had been modified by the addition of two storefronts in the early 20th century. The left half was the Royal Barber Shop with three chairs and a sunny window containing advertising cards for those smelly lotions and unguents like Wildroot hair dressing oil.

C: Its mate, Eddie’s Home Made Candies, was the most prim of those establishments pictured. They appear to have set up shop just a year before being evicted. The awning, under which stands a shadowy gentleman watching this photograph being taken, has been lowered to prevent the hand-dipped chocolates from melting in the winter sun. In 1956 Eddie Legault relocated his candy shop to 356 Elgin Street where up to 10 employees produced chocolates, peanut brittle, and caramel kisses.

D: Apparently, more quality food was available at the Somerset Grill, a confectionery and greasy spoon. A counter stool sits in the window. You can see the surveyor’s chalkboard easel, marked up with an address, leaning against the building’s wall, a common device for keeping track of these photo surveys. The grill had been converted 50 years earlier from a house into a business. The upstairs, where they rented out rooms, remained residential and somebody’s laundry is set out to dry on the balcony.

E: Finally, the word THE appears in the upper right corner. If you were to back up, the rest of this inscription would read ‘… Royal Bank of Canada’, which established its Bank and Somerset branch around 1910. They erected a new bank building on the site in the mid-1960s and closed 20 years later. It eventually became a Second Cup coffee shop and is now CoCo Bubble Tea.